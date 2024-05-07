Stocks to buy in May: Nirmal Bang suggests Epigral and Suryoday Small Finance Bank – here's why
Nirmal Bang recommends buying Epigral and Suryoday Small Finance Bank for May. Epigral shows growth potential with revenue and PAT increase despite challenges. Suryoday is expected to focus on growth after the restructuring exercise, aiming for advances growth and narrowing the valuation gap.
The Indian market rose 1.24 percent in the month of April as strong buying by local fund continued. In March, domestic funds used the correction to deploy excess cash and the buying continued in April as well, absorbing all the selling of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), noted a report by domestic brokerage house Nirmal Bang.
