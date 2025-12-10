Stocks to buy: InCred's top picks - HDFC Bank, TCS, Maruti lead December’s must-watch list with up to 200% upside

Stocks to buy for long-term: Brokerage house InCred Research has reiterated its bullish stance on India’s equity markets, maintaining an Overweight view on the Nifty 50 as the economy continues to surprise on the upside. A sharp rebound in personal consumption, an upbeat festive season and better-than-expected GDP data for Q2 FY26 have strengthened confidence in India’s growth trajectory.

Against this backdrop, InCred has updated its high-conviction stock list for December 2025, highlighting strategic portfolio adjustments and key opportunities across large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps.

Portfolio Changes: Shriram Finance Exits High-Conviction List After Strong Rally The headline change in InCred’s December update is the removal of Shriram Finance from its high-conviction basket. The stock delivered an impressive 28% gain over the last two months, prompting analysts to book profits. InCred noted: “We book profit as its stock price rose by impressive 28% in last two months.”

No new stocks were added to the model portfolio this month, as analysts preferred to retain their existing high-conviction ideas, many of which have meaningfully outperformed since the inception of the series in September 2022.

The brokerage continues to see strength in large-caps, citing attractive valuations relative to historical averages and supportive government policy actions that could cushion risks from currency depreciation. As the report states: “We reiterate Overweight rating on Nifty-50, with the index target at 28,433, as forward P/E valuation is just above the 10-year mean level and government policy actions seem to be helping revive personal consumption.”

InCred’s High-Conviction Stock Picks InCred’s conviction list spans large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap ideas, each backed by company fundamentals, sector positioning and relative value.

Large-Cap Conviction Picks The large-cap bucket includes established leaders with strong earnings visibility:

HDFC Bank (ADD) – Target price ₹1,180, implying 18% upside.

TCS (ADD) – With improving demand trends in IT, the target price of ₹3,663 offers 15.2% upside.

Bajaj Finance (ADD) – A high-quality lender with long-term secular growth, offering 22.4% upside.

Maruti Suzuki (ADD) – Target ₹17,677, or 9.9% upside, as personal mobility demand remains robust.

Axis Bank (ADD) – Also expected to deliver 18% upside.

Tata Steel (ADD) – One of the strongest upside calls in the large-cap group, with a 34.2% return potential.

Lupin (ADD) and GE Vernova T&D (ADD) further strengthen the portfolio with 15.4% and 46.5% upside respectively.

Mid-Cap Conviction Picks Among mid-caps, InCred highlights three companies:

Container Corporation of India (Concor) – At 53.2% upside, this is the strongest mid-cap idea.

Apollo Tyres – Beneficiary of auto demand recovery, with 9.4% upside.

Ajanta Pharma – Offers 18.9% upside, backed by favourable technical trends.

Small-Cap Ideas Small-caps dominate the high-upside list:

Deepak Fertilisers (ADD) – A robust 56.6% upside.

Clean Science (REDUCE) – The only Reduce call, with –15.6% expected downside.

Thyrocare Technologies (ADD) – A standout with 223% upside potential, the highest across categories.

Camlin Fine Sciences (ADD) – Another multibagger-potential idea at 199.9% upside.

Globus Spirits, TCPL Packaging and VRL Logistics also feature with upside targets ranging 19–78%.

Macro Backdrop InCred highlights that India’s Q2 FY26 GDP growth of 8.2% significantly exceeded expectations, supported by strong private consumption growth of 7.9%. A successful festive season and ongoing outperformance of large-caps over mid-caps and small-caps further reinforce the favourable market backdrop. IT, automobiles and pharmaceuticals led gains in November, while realty, commodities and FMCG underperformed.

However, the brokerage cautions that rupee depreciation remains a concern, even as domestic drivers such as government spending and consumption revival help offset external pressures.

