Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 2 March

Moving to the charts we observe that the Bank Nifty status has undergone a major shift. With the possibility of sustained upward traction continuing to persist one should be looking at this sector and associated component stocks to benefit. Hence, we should be looking at sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance companies that are expected to reap benefits of the initiative. With the daily chart clearly showing that there is more room for the Bank Nifty towards 63000 the uptrend could continue to persist. The pullback to the region of 59000 would still not disturb the sentiment and could attract some buying interest. As the outlook undergoes a revision we need to now consider that the market is taking its time to decide the way forward.