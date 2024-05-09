Active Stocks
Stocks to Buy: Indian Hotels, CDSL among 4 stock picks by Yes Securities for the month of May 2024

Ujjval Jauhari

Stocks to Buy : Indian Hotels Company , CDSL , Welspun Enterprises , Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWSOLAR) are the four stock picks by Yes Securities for the month of May'2024. They anticipate up to 30% upside for these stocks

Stocks to Buy : Indian Hotels Company, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) , Welspun Enterprises , Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWSOLAR) are the four stock picks by Yes Securities for the month of May'2024.

 Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL). The Target Price at RS 2554 by Yes Securities for CDSL share price trading at 2126 levels indicates around 21% upside for the CDSL share price

CDSL's growth as per Yes Securities is poised for resurgence, driven by the rebound in market linked revenue (transactions, IPOs, and KYC) and a robust annuity stream (annual issuer charges and e-CAS).

 Additionally, incremental revenue from the mandatory Demat of new insurance policies (effective April 2024) and unlisted companies (Private Ltd) is expected to fuel growth in FY25

Welspun Enterprises-  The Target price of Welspun Enterprises share as per Yes Securities at 480 for the trading at 369 levels indicates around 30% upside for Welspun Enterprises share price.

The recent win of the BMC project worth Rs. 4120 Crore highlights the management's consistent ability to secure projects as per Yes Securities. The current order book of EPC Projects stood at 12650 Crore on 1st March 2024. For the 9 months FY24, Net profit of Welspun Enterprises at 220 Crore, revenue CAR (compound annual growth rate) of 22% over 5 years, and a total portfolio of RS 25600 Crore provide a strong revenue growth visibility in the future as per YEs Securities, which  coupled with  the rise in Government investment, particularly in water and road infrastructure. This as p[er analysts promises organic growth for the company's shareholder value and Welspun Enterprises share price.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWSOLAR) : For Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWSOLAR) share price  the target price as per Yes Securities stands at 900 . This  indicates about 27% upside for  Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWSOLAR) trading at Close to 706 levels

With the company's turnaround, significant deleveraging of the balance sheet, a robust order pipeline, and anticipated strong orders in the upcoming year, analysts at Yes Securities are optimistic about the stock's potential for re-rating from its current position.

Indian Hotels-  For Indian Hotels share price the target price as per Yes Securities at 680 indicates a 20% upside for the Indian Hotels share price trading at 560 levels.

India's hospitality industry is expected for robust growth, driven by increasing domestic and international tourism, rising disposable incomes, and expanding business travel as per Yes Securities. Indian Hotels Share price is there likely to gain helped by a established presence and brand reputation and Indian Hotels  is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 09 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST
