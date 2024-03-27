Stocks to buy: IndiGo, Adani Ports, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks that can rise 12-53% in next 1 year, say brokerages
Stocks to buy: Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 rose nearly 1 per cent on March 27. Experts recommend buying quality stocks for healthy returns in the medium to long term.
Stocks to buy: A day after falling about half a per cent, Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 rose by nearly 1 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 27. Investors bought quality stocks across sectors that are available at reasonable valuations as the medium-to-long-term outlook of the market remains positive.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started