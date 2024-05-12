Stocks to buy: Indus Tower, Bata India among top bets, here's why
Indian stock market: On the daily chart, the index has broken down from the rising channel, indicating a rise in bearish sentiment. The trend is likely to remain weak in the near term, with resistance noted at 22,200. As long as the Nifty remains below this level, a strategy of selling on rallies may be favorable for traders. Support at the lower end is situated at 21,950 on a sustained basis; a decisive drop below this level could trigger panic in the market.
