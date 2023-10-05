Stocks to buy: Ircon, RITES, Titagarh Rail - three railway stocks with up to 30% upside
Antique Stock Broking expects railways to post revenue CAGR of 15% over FY23-26E. It believes that with a growing order book, a healthy order pipeline and strong government focus on building its railway infrastructure, there can be upside to revenue growth assumptions.
Stock market today: Railways capex is gathering momentum. From rolling stocks to construction of lines, from exports to development of railway stations, the railways sector is teeming with opportunities.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started