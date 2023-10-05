Stock market today: Railways capex is gathering momentum. From rolling stocks to construction of lines, from exports to development of railway stations, the railways sector is teeming with opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The railways remains a high-growth sector and according to analysts, many railway stocks continue to trade at reasonable valuations.

“We expect railways to post revenue CAGR of 15% over FY23-26E. We believe that with a growing order book, a healthy order pipeline and strong government focus on building its railway infrastructure, there can be upside to revenue growth assumptions," Antique Stock Broking said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Railway equipment and EPC companies are expected to grow revenue and earnings at 15% and 19% over FY23–26E, it added.

Here are top railway stocks to have in your portfolio: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IRCON International | Buy | TP: ₹ 176 IRCON International (IRCON) is engaged in railway EPC works and the railways garner the lion’s share of around 73% of its order book.

The company’s order book stands at ₹324 billion as on June 30, 2023. It wishes to foray aggressively in high speed rail, semi high speed, solar and road projects.

Antique Stock Broking foresees a 10% CAGR in revenue and net profit over the next three years for the company. However, competitive intensity and linear infrastructure delays can cap the growth limit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and a target price of ₹176 per share, implying an upside of over 23% from Wednesday’s closing price.

Big ticket projects with competitive margins and poor capital allocation can act as risks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RITES | Buy | TP: ₹ 621 RITES will add ₹8.5 billion from Zimbabwe and ₹5 billion from Mozambique to its near-zero export backlog, which should assure stability by FY26E. The company is scouting for further export orders, each with a minimum ticket size of ₹5 billion. Moreover, consultancy contributes ₹27 billion out of ₹57 billion backlog, which will be a steady growing annuity.

All these factors will work in the company’s favor, as per the brokerage report.

“Even in a bear case, that is, if exports are won at low margins, we see a 5% net profit CAGR at the least. We ascribe a PE multiple of 25x for 1HFY26E standalone PAT and 15x for energy management vertical and other investments at invested value," Antique Stock Broking said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹621 per share, which is nearly 30% upside from October 4 closing price.

Titagarh Rail Systems | Buy | TP: ₹ 1,013 Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL), India’s largest wagon manufacturer, has transformed itself into a complete railway transportation company, with a successful entry into the passenger transport sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage believes that the company has created a manufacturing setup, which is difficult to replicate, and has the capacity to grow its turnover to over ₹90-100 billion over the next five years.

“We expect TRSL to post an earnings CAGR of 57% over FY23-26E, and generate an average RoE of +25%. TRSL's stock has meaningfully appreciated in the past year, led by a nearly doubling of profit in FY23. Yet, at 18x FY25E earnings, the stock is cheap w.r.t. other industrial companies and does not capture TRSL’s long-term growth potential," it said.

The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,013 per share, implying an upside potential of over 30%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!