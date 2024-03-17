Stocks to buy: IRCTC and ITC among top bets, here's why
IRCTC, Bharti Airtel and ITC are the top choices for stocks to buy next week by Rupak De, is the Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Indian stock market: The Nifty has once again closed below the rising trendline, bringing market sentiment back into a state of weakness. The momentum indicator suggests bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is situated at the 50DMA, currently at 21,900, which is expected to provide support for the Nifty. A decisive drop below 21,900 could lead to a sharp decline in the index. On the upside, resistance is observed in the range of 22,200-22,250.
