Frontline index Nifty50 snapped its three-week winning run, ending over a percent lower for the week ended April 21 thanks to uninspiring March quarter numbers and lingering concerns over rate hikes and global economic slowdown.

The domestic market is in the phase of consolidation due to the absence of fresh triggers. While the upcoming Fed meet outcome in May remains a key monitorable, investors also are keenly observing the trends of Q4FY23 earnings, management commentary of corporates, the economy and the estimates on monsoon.

"While the overall medium-term outlook remains constructive, the markets seem to be running into a couple of headwinds in the near term, which can invite some profit booking and the markets getting into a consolidation mode," Milind Muchhala, Executive Director at Julius Baer India observed.

After the multi-month-long consolidation, the market valuation has now come down which is a significant positive. As a pause in rate cuts is expected from the Fed and India's economic outlook remains better than most of its global peers, the market is expected to see a healthy flow of foreign funds in the coming months.

"The one positive is that the market has been consolidating for the past 18 months, so the valuations have turned more reasonable, moving closer to the historical averages. Also, with expectations of the peaking of the rate cycle, there could be increasing rhetoric/expectations of easing of the rates in the coming quarters, which could again trigger a risk-on environment," Muchhala said.

Overall, the long-term outlook of the Indian market is bright but the near-term outlook remains hazy due to prevailing headwinds.

A prudent investor should avoid taking aggressive bets in this market and focus on only those stocks that are sound on technical and fundamental indicators.

Several analysts suggested betting on these nine stocks for the next 3-4 weeks as they are looking attractive on the technical charts. Take a look:

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Indigo Paints | Target price: ₹ 1,275| Stop loss: ₹ 1,059

Since February 2021, this counter has been in free fall mode which resulted in a massive 68 per cent cut in price.

At the current juncture, a double bottom structure is seen on a daily scale along with bullish divergence on the RSI daily scale thus making it a lucrative buy candidate.

"One can buy in small tranches around ₹1,140-1,150 and another around ₹1,120-1,130. The upside target would be ₹1,275 and the stop loss would be ₹1,059," said the analyst.

Nippon Life India Asset Management | Target price: ₹ 280 | Stop loss: ₹ 212

After clocking the top of ₹476 on October 19, 2021, this counter has been making lower top lower bottom structures which resulted in a 58 per cent cut in price.

In the previous two weeks, the said counter has witnessed massive buying interest.

At the current juncture, it has made a bullish divergence on a daily scale of RSI and Know Sure Thing (KST) along with a trendline violation which is looking for a lucrative buy.

"One can buy in small tranches around ₹236-238 and another around ₹227-230. The upside target would be ₹280 and the stop loss would be ₹212," said the analyst.

Greenpanel Industries | Target price: ₹ 350 | Stop loss: ₹ 261

After registering a top of ₹625 on April 28, 2022, the said counter has been making lower top lower bottom structures which resulted in a 59 per cent cut in price.

At the current juncture, it has made a bullish divergence on a daily scale of KST (Know Sure Thing) along with a bullish bat pattern which is looking for a lucrative buy.

"One can buy in small tranches around ₹293-296 and another around ₹283-286, with a target of ₹350, and the stop loss would be ₹261," said the analyst.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Cummins India | Target price: ₹ 1,670-1,700 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,485

The stock bottomed out near ₹1,480 after the short correction from the peak level of ₹1,706. It has indicated a decent pullback with the RSI also improving from the oversold zone, signalling a buy.

A decisive move past the significant 50EMA (exponential moving average) level of ₹1,565 would further strengthen the trend.

"With the chart looking attractive, the stock is expected to carry on the positive move further. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹1,670-1,700, keeping a support level of ₹1,485," said the analyst.

Pidilite Industries | Target price: ₹ 2,670 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,290

The stock witnessed a decent erosion from the levels of ₹2,900 and bottomed out near the long term trendline support level of ₹2,250, gathering strength.

The chart has been attractive with immense upside potential. The RSI indicator is also well-placed and is gradually on the rise, indicating strength.

"With decent volume participation and chart looking good, we recommend buying this stock with an upside target of ₹2,670 and a stop loss of ₹2,290," said the analyst.

BLS International Services | Target price: ₹ 205 | Stop loss: ₹ 163

The stock has taken support near the 200DMA (daily moving average) level of ₹150 and indicated a decent pullback, moving past the important 50EMA level with improvement in the bias.

The stock is expected to rise further in the coming days. The RSI indicator is currently well-placed. It has indicated a trend reversal with much upside potential.

"We recommend buying this stock for an upside target of ₹205, keeping the stop loss of ₹163," said the analyst.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

ITC | Target price: ₹ 430 | Stop loss: ₹ 394

ITC, a leading Indian conglomerate, has been on an upward trajectory for the past month and has successfully broken through a crucial resistance level at ₹392.

This breakout is a positive sign for the stock, indicating a potential for further gains. Additionally, the application of Fibonacci extensions from the swing low to high suggests that the stock has the potential to reach levels around ₹425 to ₹430, which is a 78.6 percent extension.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 73, which is considered overbought territory. However, it has been sustaining at this level for the past couple of weeks, which suggests that the stock has strong momentum and could potentially continue to rise in the short term.

Furthermore, after a period of contraction, the Bollinger bands are expanding, indicating an increase in volatility and potential for further price movements.

Asian Paints | Target price: ₹ 3,060-3,100 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,800

After decent consolidation, the stock has formed a strong base of around ₹2,800 on the daily chart, indicating strength in price action.

The stock is trading higher than the 20 and 50-day moving averages. The price has rebounded from the lower Bollinger band.

Positive crossover is indicated in RSI and MACD which suggests buying interest in the near term.

As the price crosses above ₹2,900 which is 0.23 per cent of Fibonacci retrenchment, it may move higher further.

"Based on the above technical structure, one can initiate a long position at the current market price. However, on the safer side, near ₹2,870-2,865 levels would be a better range to enter. Closing and sustaining above ₹2,905 will lead towards ₹3,060-3,100 levels in the coming days," said Bagadia.

Bata India | Target price: ₹ 1,550 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,440

Bata India has seen a consolidation breakout on weekly charts, from the levels of ₹1,380 to ₹1,400.

The stock has finally managed to break above its short-term moving averages of 20 and 50, suggesting a change in momentum.

RSI currently remains in the 35-40 range which is in a highly oversold zone in the weekly timeframe and the analyst expects that the price would rise gradually from current levels.

On the daily chart, the stock has managed to break out of a downward sloping channel which was acting as crucial resistance since December last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.