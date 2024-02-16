Stocks to buy: ITC, Britannia, Dabur, Asian Paints among 8 FMCG stocks picks after Q3 results
FMCG stocks to buy, Centrum Broking prefers ITC, Emami, Asian Paints, and Britannia Industries and expects bounce back in rural areas to influence performance for Dabur India and Bajaj Consumer Care positively.
The consumer staple companies witnessed muted revenue growth in the quarter ended December 2023 as weak consumer sentiments cut mass demand, mild winter, sticky food inflation, increased competitive intensity, and uneven economic recovery.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started