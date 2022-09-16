This Indian pharma stock is Jefferies' top pick, target price raised2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Cipla shares with a target price of ₹1,223 apiece (from ₹1,144)
Cipla’s upcoming launches and pipeline look strong with several high-value products likely to be launched in the next 6-9 months. A review of inhaler and peptide space indicates both of these are less chartered territories by generics where Cipla has US filings, said global brokerage Jefferies in a note.