This Indian pharma stock is Jefferies' top pick, target price raised

“An analysis of respiratory inhalers shows that only select generic firms are active in the space, and it is key to partner with a device maker to crack the code. Generic firms that are most active in the space are Teva, Viatris, Cipla, Lupin and Hikma. Cipla is focusing on Advair Diskus which is a $700 m market in the US and Lupin is targeting Spiriva handihaler in the inhaler segment. Cipla, Lupin and Lannett are the other firms in the race to launch gAdvair but we don’t expect Lupin’s launch anytime soon," Jefferies added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}