'Making the right moves': Jefferies bullish on this Indian tech stock, raises target price2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 09:50 AM IST
- Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating on the tech stock with revised target price of ₹860 apiece (from ₹780)
Analysts at global brokerage Jefferies met Nitish Mittersain, Founder and MD of Nazara Technologies, who highlighted that growth outlook for Nodwin and Sportskeeda remains strong. The recent price increases in Kiddopia and acquisition of Wildworks will help drive growth in early learning segment.