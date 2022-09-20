The management highlighted that since acquiring Nodwin, they have endeavored to diversify Nodwin from being just an e-sports event management firm, to a company that is driving gaming engagement. It has forayed into content creation around eSports (Playground) and offering accessories (Planet Superheroes, Brandscale) through its recent acquisitions. Nodwin's balance sheet still has over ₹400 m cash which will be utilized to further build on these initiatives, it highlighted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}