Why Jefferies sees over 35% rally on this Indian realty stock

The company is well known for its high-end residential developments at BKC. “We expect the current 70%+ mix of affordable & mid-income to continue and remain the key focus area. The ticket sizes help Sunteck effectively tap the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the co has yet to see significant competition from larger, organized peers, giving Sunteck an early-mover edge," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}