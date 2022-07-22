Jefferies suggests this Indian power stock to buy for near and medium term2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 12:20 PM IST
- JSW Energy reported strong Q1FY23 results, on the back of higher revenues
JSW Energy reported strong 1QFY23 results with 135% YoY profit growth, on the back of higher revenues. During the June quarter, its total revenue increased by 68% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,115 crore from ₹1,860 crore in first quarter of FY22. The consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as on June 30, 2022 were ₹16,638 crore and ₹7,720 crore respectively. Renewable Energy (RE) capacity ramp-up is on track.