Why JPMorgan is bullish on this Indian metal stock, sees over 58% upside

“While TATA has attractive growth optionality across multiple sites in India (NINL, KPO, Meramandali), we believe the key constraint for TATA (and the large Indian Resource companies) is NOT capital, but how to deploy it aggressively on the ground. Large projects remain difficult to execute on time given labor mobilization and contractor issues. TATA’s 5MT KPO should be commissioned in 2HFY24, and post that we would expect TATA to start work on the next expansion," JPMorgan's note stated.