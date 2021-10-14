JPMorgan's top FMCG stock picks amid festive season price hikes and discounts

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) raised prices for select SKUs in soaps, shampoos, laundry and milk additives, whereas Godrej Consumer also continued to take price hikes in soaps with increase in its overall portfolio at around 6-7% so far. Marico took around 5% hike in select Parachute variant. Milk additives witnessed 2-5% price hikes by major players including HUL, Zydus Wellness and Abbott, it said. Some degree of hikes were also seen in biscuits by Britannia.