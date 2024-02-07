Stocks to buy: KFC’s fried chicken muscles in pizza share; Devyani International, Sapphire Foods top picks in QSR sector
Elara Capital remains selectively positive on India’s QSR sector and prefers Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India due to their focus on KFC, which is heavily underpenetrated in India versus pizza franchises.
India’s Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain market is set to post a market size CAGR of 32% during FY23-27, well ahead of its F&B industry growth rate of 19%, and ahead of global counterparts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started