Stocks to buy: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bata India, among Anand Rathi’s emerging stock picks
Stocks to buy: For the month of March, Anand Rathi’s stocks to buy include Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bata India, which it believes to give up to 5% - 15% returns within a timeframe of 30 to 90 days.
Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended two stocks as their ‘Emerging picks’ based on its technical research. The brokerage house adds two high conviction stock ideas every month in its list of Emerging Picks.
