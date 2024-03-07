Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended two stocks as their ‘Emerging picks’ based on its technical research. The brokerage house adds two high conviction stock ideas every month in its list of Emerging Picks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the month of March, Anand Rathi’s stocks to buy include Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bata India, which it believes to give up to 5% - 15% returns within a timeframe of 30 to 90 days.

Based on the technical analysis, the brokerage firm recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bata India while keeping stop-losses in place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | TP: ₹ 1,915 - 1,970 Kotak Mahindra Bank’s long-term chart depicts the stock is hovering near horizontal line support. More than four times in the past, a decent recovery has been witnessed from this demand zone. This time too the brokerage firm expects a bounce in the stock. Thus, it advises traders to go long in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares in the range of ₹1,755 – 1,745 with a stop loss of ₹1,640 and a target price range of ₹1,915 - 1,970 per share for a timeframe of 30 to 90 days.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have fallen over 7% in 2024 so far, while the stock has been flat and gave almost no returns in the past one year.

Bata India | Buy | TP: ₹ 1,523 - 1,555 The long-term chart of Bata India depicts the stock is hovering near trend line support. The support coincides with the placement of Ichimoku cloud on a monthly scale. From here on, Anand Rathi expects some recovery in the Bata India stock. Thus, it advises traders to go long in the stock in the range of ₹1,430 – 1,420 with a stop loss of ₹1,360 and a target price range of ₹1,523 - 1,555 for a timeframe of 30 to 90 days.

Bata India share price has declined more than 13% year-to-date (YTD) and also has largely remained flat in the past one year.

At 9:20 am, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares were trading flat at ₹1,758.25, while Bata India shares were trading 0.17% higher at ₹1,437.55 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

