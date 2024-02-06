Stocks to buy: L&T Finance and Astra Microwave Products - two top picks by analysts
Indian stock market continues to witness stock specific reactions amid the ongoing corporate earnings seasons for the December quarter of FY24. Investors will now watch for key triggers including the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy this week.
Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded over half a percent higher on Tuesday led by gains in IT, pharma, energy and auto stocks amid mixed global market cues.
