Stocks to buy: M&M, Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Tata Consumer Products, among 14 stock picks by SBI Securities
Stocks to buy: Nifty 50 is trading at 1 year forward rolling P/E multiple of 17.5x which is mildly higher than its long-term average band of 15-17x. Nifty 50 and Sensex PE are trading at a premium of 60% to the MSCI EM valuation.
The Indian stock market is at a record high level with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, scaling new peaks. The market sentiment has been bullish on the back of strong domestic macros and rising optimism over central banks easing monetary policies and begin cutting interest rates this year soon.
