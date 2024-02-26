Stocks to buy: M&M Finance, Suraj Estate Developers among stock picks of the month by Anand Rathi
Stocks to buy: M&M Financial Services on a weekly chart is showing a high volume breakout. The stock has given a range breakout above ₹280-285 level, which was its previous week high, said the brokerage firm Anand Rathi.
Stock broking firm Anand Rathi has announced two stocks as their pick of the month and has recommended traders buying these stocks for a decent upside over the time horizon of one month. The brokerage has a buy call on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Suraj Estate Developers.
