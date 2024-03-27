Stocks to buy: Mahanagar Gas, Va Tech Wabag, Aditya Birla Sun Life, among six fundamental stock picks by HDFC Securities
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities recommends investors to buy these stocks and add on dips for a time horizon of 2-3 quarters. These stocks to buy include Mahanagar Gas, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Va Tech Wabag, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, FDC and Crisil.
The Indian stock market traded higher on Wednesday led by gains in auto, realty, energy and financial stocks amid mixed global market cues. The upside momentum was supported by broader markets as the midcap and smallcap indices also traded over half a percent higher each.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started