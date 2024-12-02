Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 2 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Friday, 2 December.
Nifty 50 on 29 November
The Nifty 50, the Indian stock market’s benchmark index, held the previous day’s low and rebounded sharply, gaining 217 points after Thursday’s sharp sell-off. Friday’s session started on a positive note at 23,927.15 and traded sideways during the initial hour. However, strong buying in pharma, auto, and oil and gas stocks lifted the index above 24,100. As a result, the index formed a bullish harami candlestick pattern on the daily chart and closed at 24,131.10. The advance-decline ratio was positive for the session, settling around 2:1.