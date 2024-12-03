Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 3 December

Last week’s movement in the index indicates key support at 23,800 and resistance at 24,400. These levels are likely to serve as critical thresholds for this week. A breakout or breakdown beyond this range could set the market’s directional trend. Sustained trading above 24,400 may propel the index toward the 24,700–24,800 zone in the coming days, while a failure to breach and hold above 24,400 could lead to increased volatility.