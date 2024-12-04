Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 4 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 4 December.
Nifty50 on 3 December
Indian stock market’s benchmark index Nifty50 extended its gaining momentum for three consecutive sessions. The index gained around 181 points or 0.75% and formed a bullish candle with a higher-high and higher-low price structure. It started the session on a positive note at 24,367.50 and made an intraday low at 24,280. However, strong buying in PSU banks, energy, metal, and BFSI stocks lifted the index to 24,481.