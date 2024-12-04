Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 4 December

The momentum indicator, RSI, is trending in the flat zone and is currently placed at 60, along with a positive crossover on MACD. Another trend directional indicator, the average directional index (ADX) also suggests a bullish trend. Currently, the index is comfortably holding above 52,500 along with improved momentum on the daily chart. The ongoing trend in this index suggests that it may remain buoyant above 52,500 and may lead the index toward 54,000 in the coming trading sessions.