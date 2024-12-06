Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 6 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Friday, 6 December.
Nifty 50 on 5 December
Nifty 50, India's benchmark stock market index, sustained its positive momentum for the fifth consecutive session. On 5 December, Thursday, the index opened with a gap-up and formed a bullish candle on the charts. While it faced initial selling pressure, strong buying in sectors like IT, banking, and heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd pushed it to an intraday high of 24,857 before closing at 24,708.