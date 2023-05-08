Stocks to buy: Maruti, Adani Ports, TCS, Wipro among 8 stocks analysts suggest buying; do you own any?7 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:13 PM IST
On a monthly bais, Sensex has been up since March. The domestic market Market experts expect continued foreign inflows and favourable domestic macroeconomic conditions to protect the downside of the domestic market.
Equity barometer the Sensex rose over 750 points in intraday trade on May 8, boosted by positive global cues and in-line Q4FY23 earnings so far. Key US markets rose almost 2 per cent in the last session after the announcement of upbeat US payroll data.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×