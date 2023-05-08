Equity barometer the Sensex rose over 750 points in intraday trade on May 8, boosted by positive global cues and in-line Q4FY23 earnings so far. Key US markets rose almost 2 per cent in the last session after the announcement of upbeat US payroll data.

Asian stock market also moved higher on expectations of easing in the US inflation and the end of rate hikes by the US Fed.

Market experts expect continued foreign inflows and favourable domestic macroeconomic conditions to protect the downside of the domestic market.

Moreover, the Q4FY24 earnings have been in line so far which also has underpinned sentiment.

"The Q4FY23 earnings estimate of the Nifty is at 11 per cent year-on-year; therefore, the next set of results is likely to be better and will support the investor sentiment. This week, the release of US and Indian CPI inflation (retail inflation) data will be keenly watched by the market to get a direction," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Sensex has been in the green since March on a monthly basis. While the market sentiment appears to be positive, analysts recommend sticking to a stock-specific approach to maximise the gains and minimise the losses in case of volatility.

Analysts recommend the following eight stocks to buy for the next 3-4 weeks. Take a look:

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

After a decent consolidation, this stock has formed a double-bottom pattern on the daily chart, indicating a short-term bounce from recent lows.

The stock is trading higher than the 20 and 50 daily moving averages and above the middle Bollinger band also. Positive crossover in RSI and MACD suggests continuity in the bullish trend in the near term.

Sustaining high volume points out buying interest among short-term traders. Additionally, the cement sector is gaining momentum.

"Based on the above technical structure, one can initiate a long position at the current market price near ₹7,628. However, on the safer side near ₹7,560-7,580 levels would be a better range to enter. Closing and sustaining above ₹7,700 will lead to ₹7,940-8,000 levels in the coming days. Stop loss can be kept at ₹7,440," said the analyst.

For the last six weeks, this stock has been forming higher highs and higher lows on weekly charts. For the last 15 days, the stock has been consolidating in a range of ₹656-693 levels.

The stock has surpassed the 20 and 50-day EMA (exponential moving average) levels and is trading comfortably above those levels, signalling strength.

"We can see some minor resistance at about the ₹695 level. Once the stock breaks through the resistance, it may move higher towards the ₹725 level, which is also the 200-day EMA," said the analyst.

The RSI indicator is currently trading at a comfortable level of 60, signifying strength. On daily charts, there is a Bollinger band squeeze with the stock trading above the middle line, indicating strength. The Bollinger band will widen once the stock reclaims the ₹695 levels, further assisting the stock's upward movement.

"With a medium-term target price of ₹725, we advise purchasing Adani Ports at the current market price near ₹683. It can also be accumulated close to ₹670 levels. If the price closes below ₹655, our analysis will be regarded as invalid," said Bagadia.

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading near 9,000, and based on technical analysis, it appears to be in an uptrend.

"One positive indication is that Maruti is trading above its key moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200, indicating that the stock has been consistently trending upwards over the different time periods. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 69, indicating that buying pressure is stronger than selling pressure," said Bagadia.

However, Bagadia said traders should keep an eye on the RSI levels, as an RSI reading above 70 can be a sign that the stock is overbought and may be due for a correction.

Bollinger bands are showing expansion, which indicates that Maruti is experiencing high volatility, with wider price swings. This can be an advantage for traders who use volatility to identify potential trading opportunities.

"There is mild resistance at ₹8,900, and if these levels are respected, Maruti's stock price could potentially reach ₹9,365-9,500. However, traders should be aware that a close below ₹8,775 could negate this bullish view," said the analyst.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

The stock has been in a consolidation phase for some time. It has now produced a positive candle pattern on the daily chart which signifies strength.

"With the RSI showing a strong trend reversal, we anticipate further gain in the stock to rise to ₹260 levels in the coming days. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹260 keeping a stop loss of ₹220," said the analyst.

The stock has seen a decent correction from ₹299 to ₹166 levels, where the 0.886 retracement lies around ₹163 levels, and from there on it has made a recovery to move past ₹190 levels.

The RSI has reversed from its oversold zone and is on the rise, along with a positive MACD.

"With good volume participation, we anticipate the stock to make a strong upward move, and hence we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹212 while keeping a stop loss of ₹180," said Parekh.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

After making the top of ₹3,575 on February 16, 2023, the stock started making lower tops and lower bottom structures which resulted in a 14 per cent cut in price.

From March 2023 to April 2023, it made a bullish divergence on a daily scale (double bottom structure) - the price was making lower lows, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was making higher lows.

Since then, this counter has reversed nicely. At the current juncture, price action is above William alligator (trend following indicator) which is echoing towards further upside in the counter.

"One can buy TCS here in the range of ₹3,220-3,235 for an upside target of ₹3,350 and the stop loss should be ₹3,165 on a daily close basis," said Patel.

This counter witnessed a bullish divergence on a daily scale - the price was making lower lows, but RSI was making higher lows. Since then, it has reversed nicely from the lower level of ₹360 and currently, it is trading well above its previous swing high of ₹379.

Additionally, price action is above William alligator (trend following indicator) along with daily scale RSI is above 50 levels which are echoing towards further upside in the counter.

"One can buy Wipro in the range of ₹376-380 for an upside of ₹415 and the stop loss should be ₹355 on a daily close basis," said the analyst.

After making a top of ₹828.50 on November 9, 2022, this stock has been making lower tops and lower bottom structures which resulted in a 25 per cent cut in price.

From February 2023 to March 2023, it made a bullish divergence on a daily scale - the price was making lower lows, but KST (Know Sure Thing) was making higher lows. Since then, this counter has reversed nicely.

At the current juncture, price action is above William alligator (trend following indicator) which is echoing towards further upside in the counter.

"One can buy Concor in the range of ₹613-626 with an upside of ₹675 and the stop loss would be ₹591 on a daily close basis," said the analyst.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.