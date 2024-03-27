Stocks to Buy -Maruti Suzuki , JSW Energy among 4 weekly technical stock picks by Axis Securities
Stocks to Buy -Maruti Suzuki , JSW Energy , Cummins India Ltd, PB Fintech are among 4 weekly technical picks by Axis Securities. The holding period for these stocks stands between 3-4 weeks for an upside ranging from 7% and up to 19% for certain stocks.
Stocks to Buy -Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , JSW Energy Ltd , Cummins India Ltd, PB Fintech (policy Bazaar) are among 4 weekly technical picks by Axis Securities to buy this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started