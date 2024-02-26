Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, M&M, TVS Motor among top picks in auto sector by HDFC Securities
In the automobile sector, HDFC Securities recommends buying three stocks. These are Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and TVS Motor Company. Among auto ancillaries, it has a ‘Buy’ rating on Bharat Forge, Samvardhana Motherson International, Sansera Engineering and Suprajit Engineering.
The corporate earnings for the third quarter of FY24 saw wide divergences across sectors and companies. Auto, lending financials, industrials, energy, cement, pharma, capital markets, and metal sectors saw strong year-on-year (YoY) earnings growth in Q3FY24, while staples, discretionary, IT, and power sectors disappointed.
