This metal stock is HDFC Securities' top pick for 2022

“High operating efficiency is driven by fully integrated operations (with a captive power plant capacity of 485.5 megawatts) and low-cost, high-grade zinc reserves and with access to the bulk of lead-zinc deposits in Rajasthan through long-term agreements with the Government of India, hence the company should sustain as a low-cost producer of zinc over the medium term," the note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}