Motilal Oswal sees 30% upside in this auto stock

“Unlike the previous cycles, Ashok Leyland is on a firm footing with lean cost structure and reasonable debt, and is focused on adding new revenue/profit pools. The company's valuations at 19.2x FY24E EPS and 11.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA are at early recovery stages, and do not fully reflect its focus on adding new revenue streams and profit pools (as well as its EV business)," the brokerage added.