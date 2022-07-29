Multibagger financial stock surges 850% in 2 years. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag post Q1 results1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 08:46 AM IST
- Nirmal Bang has buy rating on the multibagger stock with a target price of ₹314 apiece
Listen to this article
Poonawalla Fincorp reported a 118% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹141 crore in the April-June quarter on strong loan disbursements and improved margins. The income rose to ₹572 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹483 crore in the year-ago period, Poonawalla Fincorp, which completed a year of merger with Magma Fincorp.