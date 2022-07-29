Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL) reported AUM of ₹176.6 bn, up 22.4% year-on-year (YoY) and 6.5% sequentially. The share of discontinued products declined to 13% of assets under management (AUM) vs 44% in 1QFY22 and 18% in 4QFY22. Organic disbursements were strong at up 7.1x YoY and 25% QoQ while total disbursements grew by 98% from the year-ago quarter and 3% from the previous quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}