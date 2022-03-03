This financial stock has rallied 7% in 5 days. Motilal Oswal has 'Buy' tag

“Muthoot ticks all the right boxes like strong execution track record of the management and the next generation of the family being groomed to take up leadership positions in the future, strong brand presence and deep penetration, which enhances customer confidence in the franchise, robust risk management control and processes to further scale up the operationally intensive Gold Lending business," the note stated. The brokerage firm has Buy rating on Muthoot Finance shares with a target price of ₹1,750 apiece.