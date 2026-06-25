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Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial shares to buy in the short-term

The Indian stock market showed gains on Thursday, supported by declining crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 rose 0.70% and the BSE Sensex went up 0.68%. While realty and auto sectors performed well, metal and media stocks faced profit-booking pressure.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated25 Jun 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial shares to buy in the short-term
Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial shares to buy in the short-term
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Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains on Thursday, 25 June supported by softer crude oil prices and positive global market cues that boosted investor sentiment.

At around 12:50 PM IST, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.70% higher at 24,191.35, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.68% to 77,513.99.

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Market sentiment remained broadly positive, with buying interest visible across most sectors. Realty, auto, financial services, and cement stocks led the gains, reflecting continued investor preference for economically sensitive sectors. Banking shares also contributed significantly to the rally amid an improving market outlook.

However, metal and media stocks underperformed the broader market, witnessing selective profit-booking. Despite the weakness in a few pockets, overall market breadth remained positive, indicating broad-based participation in the ongoing uptrend.

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Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities

Nifty 50

Nifty 50 witnessed sharp bounce back on Wednesday and continued its follow-through action so far Thursday. Nifty 50 is currently trading higher by 170 points. Bullish pattern like higher highs and lows is intact and the recent swing low at 23,789 could be considered as a new higher low of the pattern.

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The short-term trend of Nifty 50 continues to be positive. A decisive move above 24,200 levels could open sharp upside towards 24,500-24,600 levels in a quick period of time. Immediate support is placed at 24,050 levels.

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Buy Ashok Leyland at 159.50, Target at 168, Stoploss at 155, Timeframe 1 week

After showing a downward correction in the last couple of weeks, the automobile stock has rebounded sharply in the last two sessions. Currently, placed at the edge of breakout of 200day EMA around 159.50 levels. Volume pattern and daily RSI shows positive indication.

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 320, Target at 340, Stoploss at 310, Timeframe 1 week

After a minor downward correction in the last week, the Auto Finance stock has witnessed sharp breakout so far this week. The crucial hurdle of 200day EMA has been surpassed on the upside at 314 levels. Bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact.

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Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: 3 stocks Amol Athawale of Kotak recommends

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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