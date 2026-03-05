Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Coal India, National Aluminium Company shares to buy

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, experienced an uptick during morning trading on Thursday, buoyed by a resurgence in Reliance and a global stock market rally, which improved risk appetite slightly after the conflict in the Middle East had pulled shares down earlier in the week. As of 11:44 IST, the Nifty 50 climbed 0.45% to 24,591.85, while the BSE Sensex increased by 0.45% to 79,469.17.

Advertisement

Both indices had seen a decline of about 4% over the preceding three sessions. Fourteen out of the 16 major sectors recorded gains, with the broader, more domestically focused small-cap and mid-cap stocks rising by approximately 1% each.

Reliance Industries, a major player in the index, increased by 3% following a decline of approximately 4.5% over the previous three days. Market analysts noted that, while there was a positive beginning, the general sentiment still leans towards caution due to worldwide uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends these 2 stocks to buy today

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 seems to have shifted into a relief rally on Thursday after a violent decline in the last few sessions. Nifty 50 held above the crucial support of around 24,300 levels (previous swing lows and the opening upside gap area of 12th May 2025). However, the rising geo-political tension and rising International crude prices could dampen the sentiments of Indian markets.

Advertisement

The underlying trend of Nifty 50 remains weak, but a sustainable move above the immediate resistance of 24,600 could confirm bottom reversal in the market and that could probably open more upside in the short term. If Nifty 50 not able to sustain the bounce, then one may expect it to come down to retest 24,300-24,200 levels in the near term.

Technical Picks: Stocks to buy in the short-term Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities recommends these two stocks to buy in the short-term - Coal India Ltd, and National Aluminium Company Ltd.

Buy Coal India at ₹ 451.80, Target at ₹ 475, Stoploss of ₹ 435, Timeframe 1 week The stock price has witnessed a sharp breakout in the last few sessions amidst weak broader markets. Bullish chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart. Volume rose during upside breakout in the stock price and daily RSI shows positive indication.

Advertisement

Buy National Aluminium Company at ₹ 396.95, Target at ₹ 420, Stoploss of ₹ 383, Timeframe 1 week The last one month’s downward correction in this metal stock seems to have reversed up sharply in the last few sessions. We observe sharp breakout and faster upside retracement as per weekly timeframe chart. The bullish volume and RSI pattern signals more upside for the stock price ahead.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Amol Athawale of Kotak Sec recommends 3 shares

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.