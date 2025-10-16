Subscribe

Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Prestige Estates Projects, Sequent Scientific shares to buy

The Indian stock market saw gains on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for a trade agreement with the US. Nifty 50 rose by 0.73% while BSE Sensex increased by 0.70%. Analysts warned of potential corrections ahead, despite positive investor sentiment

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Oct 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Prestige Estates Projects, Sequent Scientific shares to buy
Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Prestige Estates Projects, Sequent Scientific shares to buy

The Indian stock market showed a positive trend on Thursday, supported by optimism for a possible trade agreement between India and the US expected in November.

Advertisement

However, analysts cautioned that the markets are currently overbought and may face some corrections in the near future.

At 12:39 IST, the Nifty 50 index traded at 25,508 . 80, up by 185.80 points or 0.73%, while the BSE Sensex was trading at 83,185.41, gaining 579.98 points or 0.70%.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat amid growing expectations of a favourable outcome in the upcoming trade talks between India and the United States.

Also Read | Diwali Picks: Osho Krishan recommends TCS, Bank of Baroda as stocks to buy

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities

Nifty 50

Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp follow-through upmove so far today and is currently trading higher by 140 points. The short-term hurdle of down sloping trend line has been broken on the upside at 25,400 and the Nifty 50 is currently trading higher. Bullish pattern like higher highs and higher lows is intact as per daily chart.

Advertisement

The underlying trend of Nifty 50 continues to be positive. A decisive move above 25,500 is likely to pull Nifty 50 towards the next upside resistance of around 25,700-25,800 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25,200.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Technical Picks: Stocks to buy in the short-term

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities recommends these two stocks to buy in the short-term - Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, and Sequent Scientific Ltd.

Buy Prestige Estates Projects at 1,693; Target at 1,780; Stoploss 1,645; Timeframe 1 week

Prestige Estates Projects share price has been in a renewed buying momentum in the last couple of weeks. It witnessed a decisive breakout of down sloping trend line around 1,620 and is currently trading higher. Bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact.

Advertisement

Buy Sequent Scientific at 215; Target at 227; Stoploss at 210; Timeframe 1 week

Sequent Scientific share price has been in sharp up trended movement over the last one month. We observe larger degree bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms on the weekly chart. Currently placed on the verge of sharp breakout of down sloping trend line hurdle around 217-218. Volume pattern and RSI shows positive indication.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 16 Oct 2025

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketStocks To BuyPrestige Estates ProjectsSequent Scientific
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Prestige Estates Projects, Sequent Scientific shares to buy
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks