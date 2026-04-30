Stocks to buy: Nagaraj Shetti recommends Time Technoplast, Gujarat Ambuja Exports shares to buy

Stock market today: The Indian stock market saw a significant across-the-board selloff in morning trade on Thursday, April 30, dragging the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, down by more than 1%.

The 30-share pack Sensex fell over 1,150 points, or 1.5%, to an intraday low of 76,349, while the Nifty 50 dropped more than 350 points, or 1.6%, to a day low of 23,801.

Investors lost almost ₹9 lakh crore as the market capitalization of BSE-listed firms fell to ₹460 lakh crore from ₹469 lakh crore in the previous session.

Advertisement

The rupee fell past 95 per US dollar to a record low, dragged down by rising oil costs and the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends these 2 stocks to buy on 30 April 2026

Brent crude rose to a four-year high of $126 per barrel after Axios reported that the US military plans to inform President Donald Trump on fresh options against Iran.

On Wednesday, Trump met with oil companies to discuss how to offset the impact of a possible months-long blockade of Iran's ports, raising concerns about long-term supply disruptions.

Higher oil prices pose inflation risks for India, the world's third-largest crude importer, as well as endangering economic growth and business profits.

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities Nifty 50 After showing a failed attempt of breakout of the hurdle at 24,200 levels on Wednesday, Nifty 50 slipped into weakness on the backdrop of looming West-Asia crises and rise in International Crude Oil prices on Thursday. After opening on a downside gap of 170 points, the market slipped into further weakness soon after the opening. The recovery attempt of early part has failed and Nifty 50 is currently placed at the lows. The underlying short-term trend of Nifty 50 is choppy while the medium-term trend is up. Nifty 50 is expected to move within a broader high low range of 24,300-23,800 levels in the near term.

Advertisement

Buy Time Technoplast at ₹ 190.50, Target at ₹ 203, Stoploss at ₹ 184, Timeframe 1 week After showing a downward correction in last week, Time Technoplast share price has bounced back on Thursday. We observe a formation of higher bottom at ₹182 levels and the stock price is currently in an attempt of regaining the hurdle of 200day EMA. Volume pattern and RSI shows positive indication.

Buy Gujarat Ambuja Exports at ₹ 154.50, Target at ₹ 164, Stoploss at ₹ 150, Timeframe 1 week Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price has been moving in a broader high low range of ₹145-160 levels in the last few weeks. The supports of 10/20day EMA has been held during the up move. Bullish chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is also observed on the daily timeframe chart. Daily 14 period RSI shows bullish indications.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.