Stocks to buy: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Zen Technologies, among top fundamental stock picks by HDFC Securities
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securites’ Institutional Research has selected Narayana Hrudayalaya, Zen Technologies, JTL Industries, and Ujjivan Financial Services as its fundamental picks, which are believed to give decent returns in the time frame of the next two to three quarters.
The Indian stock market traded higher on Monday with the benchmark Nifty 50 index hitting a fresh record high level in early trade, led by positive global market cues.
