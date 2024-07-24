Stocks to buy: Natco Pharma, LTIMindtree among top four picks by SMC Global for this week, eyes 20-30% upside at TP

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks —Nifty 50 and Sensex—extended their losing run into the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, July 24, even as the mid-and small-cap segments recorded healthy gains.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the quality stocks on technical as well as fundamental parameters. The stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one-year time frame, according to the brokerage.

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities

Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

1.Natco Pharma: Current Market Price (CMP): ₹887.35; Target Price: ₹995, Upside: 14 per cent