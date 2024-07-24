Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Natco Pharma, LTIMindtree among top four picks by SMC Global for this week, eyes 20-30% upside at TP

Stocks to buy: Natco Pharma, LTIMindtree among top four picks by SMC Global for this week, eyes 20-30% upside at TP

Nikita Prasad

  • Stocks to buy: Domestic brokerage SMC Global Securities has recommended four stocks to buy this week based upon the fundamental and technical analysis in the current market scenario

Stocks to buy: Axis Bank, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Zydus Lifesciences, and Oberoi Realty are among four stock picks by SMC Global for this week

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks —Nifty 50 and Sensex—extended their losing run into the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, July 24, even as the mid-and small-cap segments recorded healthy gains.

In the current market scenario, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has released its top four stock picks for this week. The brokerage has selected the quality stocks on technical as well as fundamental parameters. The stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one-year time frame, according to the brokerage.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Weekly Stock Picks by SMC Global Securities

Let's take a look at the top four technical and fundamental stocks for this week by brokerage SMC Global Securities:

1.Natco Pharma: Current Market Price (CMP): 887.35; Target Price: 995, Upside: 14 per cent

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.