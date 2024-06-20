Stocks to buy: Navin Fluorine, Chemplast Sanmar, SRF among top 5 chemical stock picks by ICICI Securities
Stocks to buy: ICICI Securities’ stock picks in the chemical sector among direct beneficiaries are Navin Fluorine, Chemplast Sanmar and SRF, and among indirect winners are Archean Chemical Industries and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem.
The agrochemical cycle in India is at the cusp of a turnaround and the chemical sector is again poised for returns, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started