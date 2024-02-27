Stocks to buy: Navin Fluorine, Neogen, Galaxy Surfactants among top picks in chemical sector by HDFC Securities
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities said its preferred sectors are industrial and real estate, metal, power, insurance, cement & building materials, market infrastructure, pharma and gas. It remains underweight on consumer staples, NBFC, chemicals and small banks.
The corporate earnings for the third quarter of FY24 witnessed mixed trends. The auto and energy sectors led Q3FY24 net profit beat, while select names from lending financials, home improvement, chemicals, infrastructure and consumer discretionary missed the estimates.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started