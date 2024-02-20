Stocks to buy: NCC, Talbros Automotive among three fundamental stock picks by HDFC Securities
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities’ Retail Research has named three stocks as its fundamental picks. These stocks are NCC, Talbros Automotive Components and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital.
Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market indices traded flat on Tuesday dragged by selling in auto, IT and pharma stocks, amid mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message