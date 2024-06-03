Stocks to buy: NHPC, SJVN among 8 stocks that may rise 6-16% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts; do you own any?
Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market soared to record levels following exit poll indications of the BJP-led NDA's victory. Recommendations for eight stocks, like VA Tech Wabag, NHPC, and Data Patterns (India), with a projected 6-16% upside in the next 3-4 weeks.
The Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 jumped almost 4 per cent to its record high of 23,338.70 in morning trade on Monday, June 3, after exit polls predicted the BJP-led NDA may retain power at the Centre with a strong majority.
